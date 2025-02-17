Notes from a address delivered at the Opening of the Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Passage of Homoeopathy West of the Allegheny Mountains, Pitsburgh, Pa., Sept. 20th, 1887, by Jebez P. Dake.

We are assembled, to-day, to celebrate the fiftieth year since the passage of a new and most beneficent mode of healing west of the Allegheny Mountains,

Early in the autumn of 1837 he was slowly making his way over the mountains westward.

That educated and elegant physician, destined to be the pioneer of the new therapeutics in the grand empire of states lying west of the Alleghenies was Guslavus Reichhelm.

Among those asked to consider the call to Pittsburgh, was a young Prussian, educated at the University of Halle, and made acquainted with the new therapeutic principles by Wesselhoeft, Hering and others of the AUentown faculty. After a brief pause he decided to accept the call.

Rev, Father Byer, a Catholic clergyman, stationed in this city, having witnessed among the sick and, doubtless, experienced in his own person, the advantages of the new mode of healing, wrote a letter to Dr. Constantine Hering, asking for one of its practitioners. The request was laid before some of the younger men, who had been in attendance at the first post-graduate medical school planted in America, the Allentown Academy of Homoeopathy.

Scarcely a single decade had gone by since the advent of Homoeopathy in America, and it was practically known only in a few of the cities on the Atlantic sea-board, when a call came to the little band of medical reformers, at work in and near the city of Philadelphia, for a disciple of Hahnemann to be sent to the relief of the sick and drug-burdened people of Pittsburgh.

The fruits of conquest, the possession of country, home and kindred are of little worth to those who are prostrated by disease and racked with pain, in the absence of some efficient ministry of cure to bring relief.

During a period of nearly twelve years , under his medical administration, and with several epidemics of measles, whooping-cough and scarlet fever, there were but two deaths among the inmates of the institution. And it should be remarked that one of the fatal cases was that of a child, taken from a mother prostrated with consumption, itself dying from inanition a few days after

Gladly received by Father Byer and a few others, who had been induced to seek relief and length of days by the novel method , Reichhelm began his work here on the 10th day of October, 1837 . Known at first, as the "Dutch Doctor," and then the "Sugar-powder Doctor," he moved quietly on, provoking only smiles of derision from the medical men around him. He was employed as attending physician at the Catholic Orphan Asylum , where the cures effected attracted much attention and inspired confidence in the new practice.

I had a statement from one of the old visitors of the Asylum, that more children died during the first year, after an allopathic attendant was employed, than during Reichhelm's whole term of a dozen years. And it should be said, the change in medical attendants and modes of practice was owing to the fact that, the control of the institution had passed into the hands of another order of Catholic Sisters, who knew nothing of Homoeopathy or preferred a medical attendant of their own religious faith in place of a Lutheran.

When it was discovered that smiles of derision and belittling epithels failed to check the new practice and that those adopting it were not of the poorer and more illiterate classes, nor among those careless of the demands of health, the old physicians became fearful of the competition and adopted new tactics to check its progress. Among other things resorted to was defamation of personal character.

On one occasion a slanderous report was circulated by two prominent allopathic physicians, well calculated to utterly ruin the new comer. A respectful but prompt and firm demand for retraction or explanation was made. One of the parties offered a satisfactory explanation and denial, while the other treated the note with contempt. A suit for damages was entered and would have resulted seriously to the traducer for the interference of his friends who effected a compromise.

So complete was the triumph of our pioneer that the tongue of slander, ever after, touched him lightly and seldom troubled those who came here later as his associates and successors.

For eight years Reichhelm worked on alone, no fellow practitioner coming to his aid till Dr. Charles Bayer located across the river in Allegheny City,

Two years later he had ao able and aggressive helper io the person of Dr. D. M. Dake, in this City. Then came Dr. C0t4, Dr. Hofmann, Dr. Penniman, and your present orator.

The epidemic of Asiatic cholera, in the year 1849, and its successful treatment by the homeopathic physicians on this field swept-away the last great barriers to the acceptance and spread of Homoeopathy.

Time would fail me to speak of the subsequent visits of that dread disease, the successes gained in its treatment by our practitioners, the occasional attacks and rejoinders in the public press, the coming of new and able advocates and practitioners, and the rapid increase of friends among the people. The early pioneers have nearly all gone from the field, some to labor in other parts of the county, some to the shades of retirement required by advancing age, and some to the rest, provided in the world now unseen by us, provided for faithful healers of the sick.

Only two or three, are left to join with us in celebrating this anniversary.

But, by a wise provision, younger and equally able men are raised up to occupy the field.

It is said to be a fancy peculiar to those grown old in any important line of service, that they imagine when they are gone vacancies will be left that none can fill — that the cause must suffer and the world get wrong. But the faithful historian must record the fact that, in this medical field, the workers of each generation has seemed to have a special fitness for the duties devolving upon them.

Fifty years ago a man of iron mould, cultivated and quick to defend his honor, was demanded.

Reichhelm was finely educated, of commanding presence, self-reliant, of few words and always cheerful and kind. Those coming after him were better prepared for the polemics of their time, meeting the literary and logical assults of the enemy with the weapons of literature and logic. And those coming later have been more highly endowed with faculties for organizing and building so as to extend professional information through societies, and professional blessings through the dispensary and the hospital.

There are some present, today, qualified by a personal acquaintance, to bear witness to the truthfulness of what I have said of Reichhelm and his immediate successors.

EXTENSION OF HOMOEOPATHY

The spread of the new art of healing, following the lines of what was then the " rapid transit " of the country, extended down the Ohio river.

In 1838 Pulte was in Cincinnati and, the year following, Rosenstein in Louisville.

In 1840 Homoeopathy was first known in Indiana; in 1841 in Michigan ; in 1843 in Wisconsin ; and in 1843 iIllinois, at the "village" of Chicago.

And it affords us great pleasure to have with us, upon this platform to-day, the noble Chicago pioneer and veteran, Dr. David S. Smith, who, besides being the pioneer in our cause, has the distinction of having been longer than any other living man, a practitioner of medicine in the great metropolis of the west.

You will shortly have the privilege of listening to him, as the representative of the city having two flourishing colleges devoted to the therapeutic teachings of Hahnemann, a city so favorably acquainted with HomOeopathy that more than half of her taxes are said to be paid by those who depend upon its ministry in times of sickness.

The light of similia was seen, the following year, on the Mississippi, at St. Louis, and likewise on the Cumberland, at Nashville. And, so, the work of medical reform, beginning at Pittsburgh, in 1837, spread westward and southward and northward, appearing in Texas and on the Pacific coast just a dozen years after its passage of the Alleghenies.

Its foothold, however, was not so strong, nor its immediate progress so great, at many points, as at Pittsburgh. And it is not strange that it was so ; for the pioneers in reformatory movements of any kind, are not all endowed with tact and skill to win success, nor with the necessary steadiness of purpose and perseverance to hold the ground once occupied.

Years elapsed, in some places, before practitioners came who had the requisite endowments.

As already intimated, the greatest help to the spread and entrenchment of Homoeopathy in the confidence of the people, in the west (as in most other parts of the civilized world at one time or another) was the prevalence of Asiatic cholera in the years 1849, 1850, 1854, 1866 and 1873.

In a form of disease so well marked, and so destructive of human life, when allowed to take its own way unchecked by therapeutic measures, an opportunity was given for the trial of curative and preventive means, and a comparison of the results.

In this city, in Cincinnati, and in all the cities where cases received homoeopathic treatment, the superiority of the new method was most plainly demonstrated.

At no point was this fact disputed except at Cincinnati, where a partisan editor questioned the truthfulness of the reports of cases treated and cured by Drs, Pulte and Ehrmann.

Taking the lists furnished by those gentlemen, an inquiry was instituted from house to house, by a non-medical committee which fully confirmed the homoeopathic claims and caused them to be more widely published and to become more convincing than they could otherwise have been.

In the lower Valley of the Mississippi the successes achieved by the practitioners of Homoeopathy, in the treatment of the yellow fever, the dreaded scourge of the tropics, have gained the confidence of observing people for the new school and opened every door for its admission. It is generally conceded that cases of Asiatic cholera and yellow fever call for remedies possessed of power rightly to impress the human organism ; and hence our increased number of recoveries must be allowed to mean something.

THE STATE OF MEDICINE FIFTFY YEARS AGO.

The event we are here to celebrate must take our minds in retrospection to the state of medical art as it appeared fifty years ago in our part of the world. So far as the practice was in pursuance of college teaching — so far as it was not in the hands of our good grandmothers and those accounted as quacks, it was decidedly heroic. The era of calomel, antimony, the blister and the lancet was not gone.

Preventive medicine was little thought of, and the regulation of the air, water, and the food supply for the restoration of health was regarded as quite unbecoming the scientific physician.

The fever patient was kept in a close room, on a feather-bed with few if any changes of linen, and without the refreshing draught of cool water, except where salivation was desired.

Disease, regarded as some mysterious entity, some morbific matter in the blood or stomach or bowels, was to be removed by copious bleedings or by vigorous emetics and cathartics.

With such a crude patholgy and such heroic therapeutics prevalent among our medical men it is little wonder that the reformers, who came denouncing the lancet and the massive and destructive doses of drugs, should be regarded with contempt and met with ridicule. Nor should it be surprising that they were characterized as "fools or knaves."

Gradually the negative good, the fact that more patients with pneumonia, pleurisy, scarlet fever, Asiatic cholera and yellow fever, recovered without bleeding, salivation, blistering or purging, under the mild measures of Homoeopathy, led the people to doubt the efficacy and then the safety of the old practice.

And the suggestion was not lost on the medical profession.

Those who had not arrived at a stage where they are said to " learn nothing and forget nothing," began to take the hint and abandon the heroic measures. And the change among them was hastened by the discovery, that the most enlightened and observing of the people would no longer bear such treatment and were, more and more, resorting to the new practice.

The irreconcilables, those who could "learn nothing and forget nothing," would have been something more than human had they not become alarmed in view of the changes taking place among progressive medical men, as well as among thinking people. They appealed to the coroner, to courts of law and to legislators for the protection of their craft by the repressive force of the civil arm.

In this city, a coroner's inquest and a suit for damages instigated by them, about thirty years ago, against two of our practitioners, did more to demonstrate the learning and skill on our side of the profession, and the envy and malice on theirs, than years of ordinary controversy and display of clinical proofs could have done. In spite of the learning of a Shaler and the eloquence of a Stanton the result was in our favor.

Though the recollection of such experiences yet lingers with those of us who were on the stage of action here, a third of a century ago, all feelings of resentment and bitterness have passed away. Sustained by public opinion as well as by courts of law, and especially favored by the myriad-tongued press, the great enemy of bigotry and friend of fair dealing and progress, we have held on our way successfully and, to-day, stand in a position to view with composure as well as candor the efforts of all who would place obstacles in our path.

Driven, years ago, to the necessity of organizing societies and schools and establishing journals of our own, we have found in them the way and the power to make ourselves understood and to protect our interests throughout the country; and wisdom admonishes us to adhere to them, till the undoubted right to think on all medical topics and freely to express our thoughts in any society and any medical journal devoted to progress, is conceded on all hands.

It becomes us, however, carefully to guard our own societies, lest the disposition, natural to some orders of mind, to repress new ideas and to place a Chinese wall around doctrines we may cherish to guard them against all change, be allowed to exercise its baneful influence. Any society, devoted to experimental science, which assumes an orthodoxy and directs its energies to the detection and punishment of heterodoxy among its members, has outlived its usefulness and should speedily pass away.

Our societies and journals are yet open to the expression of any views, couched in proper terms, from any thinker and any practitioner, be he alIopath or homoepath ; and when the same freedom and courtesy shall characterize the societies and journals of the old school, then it will do to talk about the dropping of all distinctive titles and all appearances of a separate school. The "trades union" and "boycotting" methods of our old school friends are not entirely consistent with the claim of being "non-sectarian” and ''regular".

THE PRESENT AND FUTURE OF MEDICINE.

Such thoughts bring us to consider the medical field now, as compared with fifty years ago, and to cast our minds forward to fancy the changes yet to come.

In 1837 Reichhelm was the only representative practitioner of the new school west of the Alleghenies, while the year 1887 finds more than five thousand of such practitioners. In every city and town of any importance they are seen to-day, surrounded by clients in all the higher walks of life.

A goodly number of colleges have come into existence, and are annually sending out scores of well qualified homoeopathic physicians on the western field. State and local societies are numerous and active. Hospitals and dispensaries have been opened to extend the beneficent ministry at similia to the suffering poor of the land.

With feelings of pride we must contemplate the progress of homeopathy in this old city, which now, with its sister city across the river and their environs, boasts no less than seventy-five educated medical men devoted to its practice. The Pittsburgh Homoeopathic Hospital stands without a superior in this or any other country. It has been my privilege to visit the finest hospitals on both sides of the Atlantic, and I do not hesitate to say that I have nowhere seen one that, in structure, appointment and management, excels that established by the successors of Gustavus Reichhelm and their friends in this city. It will stand, I trust, to commemorate their devotion to truth and humanity long after they, themselves, shall have passed forever from the walks of life.

I must be excused, on this occasion, for some personal references and some expressions of local pride, for it was here I spent years with Reichhelm, first as pupil and then as partner, and finally as successor; and here that I had around me, as students; many bright young men, some of whom have been leading spirits and chief factors in founding and managing the hospital of which I have so proudly spoken. Some of those young men I now see around me — but how changed ! The labors of two and three decades, exposure to summer's heat and winter's cold, loss of sleep and harrowing cares have thinned their locks and turned them gray, and laid many a line, of earnest thought on brow and cheek.

I am happy, successors, associates and students mine, again to join with you in celebrating the event that has given occupation and field and fortune to you and me, and a most beneficient mode of healing to the great regions of our country lying west of the Allegheny mountains.

THE CENTENNIAL OF THIS EVENT.

When the exercises of this day are closed and we look forward in imagination to an assemblage here to celebrate the hundredth anniversary of the coming of Reichhelm to this city, what is the scene presented? All in this assembly will be gone, save a few of the younger people whose lives may be extended to the "Three score and ten."

The institutions, now comparatively young, will then be looked upon as old; and many will be the changes in the methods and means of the art of healing. I venture to predict the disappearance of hundreds of agents from the materia medica, which are now regarded as useful, sifted out by careful tests and a more critical clinical experience; a better knowledge of the pathogenic and therapeutic influences of the common articles and agencies of life, such as air, water, motion, electricity, food, clothing, occupation and habits; the disappearance of creeds and the distinctions of "orthodoxy" and "heterodoxy" in medicine; and the reign of freedom to think, speak and write in behalf of what each may consider true and best.

The enlightenment brought by the new physiology will make men afraid to cast into the delicate human organism the drugs and doses now regarded as necessary and safe.

So far as internal medication shall be resorted to for the removal of disease, the cure of the sick, aside from gerimicides and palliatives, it will be more or less in obedience to the homoeopathic law.

The changes we have seen, during the last fifty years, the abandonment of bleeding, blistering, salivating and endless purging for the cure of the sick, warrants the belief that it will hardly take fifty years to ensure the gentle reign of similia throughout our country so far as scientific medicine shall be known.