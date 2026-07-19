Another article from the achives. This editorial publshed in October 1918 edition of The Hahnemannian Monthly provides some insight into what “treatments” were being used for the general population buy the medical establishment of the time.

This snippet is titled Serums and Vaccines, it will make you wonder whether the high death toll in 1918 was more iatrogenic, than pathogenic.

Read it in the archive here or the origional I have found here, otherwise read below.

[Highlights and paragraph edits are mine, for emphasis]

Serums and Vaccines. — We have said the recent graduate is short on therapeutics, notwithstanding the increased time devoted to the study of medicine. In fact, in some medical colleges the study of materia medica and therapeutics has been dropped from the curriculum. Scientific medicine has reached such a limit that no medicine is given unless a serum is known. In fact, they so long have become accustomed to following the dictation of so-called authority that they have lost faith in medicine, even though their own clinical experiences have taught them the value of some drugs. The recent experience in pneumonia and influenza has demonstrated the truthfulness of this statement. The journal from which we have quoted in previous editorials sounds like a warning against the use of serums and vaccines in influenza. ”The germ has not been as yet isolated, hence a specific serum or vaccine can not be made.” Yet we read of boards of health using a preventive serum. “Sufficient time has not as yet passed to demonstrate the usefulness of such prevention.” It has not stood the test of clinical experimentation — no, not even of laboratory experimentation. They are using a “mixed vaccine containing pneumococci, streptococci and influenza bacilli,” with the hope that it may be of value. Further: “How slender the basis for this anti-influenzal vaccination when it is considered that the real nature of influenza is still unknown.”

Re-read that last paragraph. This is someone recounting what is happening on the ground in America in September and October 1918. They were injecting bacterial sludge into health people as an untested “preventative” referred to as a vaccine.

“It is probably safe to say that nothing on which to rely in the future can be learned from the indiscriminate vaccination going on. There is, therefore, no basis on which promise of protection from vaccines may be made. They may be harmless, but they may or may not be of preventive value.” We hear and read much about empiric medicine and empiricism. We see many remedies that have stood the test of clinical observation for years condemned as useless, because they have not stood the laboratory test — yes, even some that have stood the laboratory test — yet we wonder how far from empiricism is this indiscriminate use of serums and vaccines in influenza. It is empiricism. We believe there is danger in their use, and we wonder how much of the pneumonia and fearful fatality in some localities is due to their use. Fancy, the injection of pneumococci, streptococci and influenza bacilli into a healthy man to prevent influenza! We have yet to learn of the use of serum or vaccine to prevent pneumonia, and we have yet to see the successful treatment of pneumonia with a vaccine or a serum ; yet pneumonia is the most frequent and fatal complication of influenza. Yet this is our boasted scientific medicine — the product of our A+ colleges. Seven years of study, to be left floundering in a “slough of despond” when confronted with a crisis or condition. Personally we feel that our profession has miserably failed in the present crisis, and we wonder how much of our failure is due to therapeutic nihilism and the blind following of the dictum of authority, the loss of initiative, the personal equation in medicine. The tales filtering through from the camps are a blot upon scientific medicine. We know and fully realize that the epidemic caught the authorities short of assistance — in fact, they were simply overwhelmed ; yet we feel that the nihilistic spirit, the unreasonable, foolish acquiescence to the dictation of the laboratory expert is partly to blame for this failure. How much of the pneumonia was due to the use of these serums and vaccines we will never know. Oh, Science, what follies are committed in thy name! — Editorial, National Eclectic Quarterly.

So the pandemic of 1918 was flooded with fear, mask wearing, aspirin, (and who knows what other toxic drugs), coupled with indiscriminate use of anti-influenza vaccines containing a mixture of “pneumococci, streptococci and influenza bacilli” in the hope that it would prevent a disease they had no idea of it’s cause.

Yet today we are told 1918 was a flu pandemic.