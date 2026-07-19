Totality of Evidence News

Totality of Evidence News

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Richard's avatar
Richard
Jul 19

As the old saying goes - there's nothing new under the sun. Stupid, lying bastards are always with us.

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Angelena's avatar
Angelena
Jul 19

You would expect after 100+ yrs, medical personnel would have learned something but I guess not.

The pharmaceutical companies love their $$$$$$ ,and love to pass a portion on to those who refuse to think for themselves. It seems to me, the more $$$, the more stupid people are.

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