One hundred years ago Sir Almroth E. Wright who experimented with the anti-typhoid vaccines in the military from 1900, wrote this about the “intellectual demands” of doctors who administered “preventive inoculations” (i.e. vaccines) on page 64 of his chapter on the Introduction to vaccine therapy published in 1920:

(Formatted for emphasis)

Preventive inoculation whether it be a question of the now old and venerable process of anti-small-pox vaccination, or of the newer processes of preventive inoculation against cholera, typhoid fever, plague, and pneumonia, makes as good as no intellectual demands upon the Medical Man who carries out the operation. There is not demanded from him any study of the processes of immunisation, or any manipulative skill. In short, we have in preventive inoculation a process which stands perhaps on a par with the switching on of electric light, a process which gives as good results in the hands of the unintelligent and unskilful as in the hands of the skilful and intelligent ; in short, a thoroughly democratical, unintellectual, and a correspondingly popular proceeding. At any rate, no one will ever be tempted to disparage it, or ostracise preventive inoculation as a complicated and intellectually troublesome process.

Curiously the preparation of Wrights’ “vaccine therapy” process with successive inoculations, and then administering the diluted, small dose as a treatment, is curiously inline with homeopathy!

Secondly this comment was published 2 years after the 1918 pandemic where the heavily vaccinated military were hit hard with “influenza”/pneumonia death toll, before they even left US soil!

“Preventive inoculation” has been an easy and lucrative revenue source for “medical men” for over a century; just jab and go, over and over and over, and not recognise any ill effect there after, because how could they, they were never taught to do so!

Medical education is void of vaccine science

I find Sir Wright’s words informative from an historical perspective which if was the general consensus could help explain the void in vaccine education today. It appears the Carnegie-Rockefeller medical education establishment thought the need to incorporate training on vaccines and vaccination was unnecessary, including for paediatricians. As doctors testify today, apart from a half day on how to read the immunisation schedule, they receive no training on vaccine science, as you will hear in the video compilation below.

Click on the image to watch

If you appreciate the historical timelines and data points logged at TotalityofEvidence.com please consider making a donation via Buy Me A Coffee or become a paid subscriber to intermittent stacks.

Donations/subscriptions today will go towards paying for website hosting which is coming due. I need to raise around US$500 or A$750 in the next 2 weeks! Can you help?