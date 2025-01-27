Below you will find another batch of pages added to the Totality of Evidence (ToE) website in the past couple of months.

Even though I’m back at work full time, I still feel obligated to add content to ToE. Here are the latest pages added, cataloguing my many bookmarks which I have accumulated over the past few years. Hoping these will help you, and others, to find links more easily to do their own research.

Dr David Brownstein

Dr David Brownstein was one of the early treatment COVID-19 doctors in early 2020, who along with his colleagues treated hundreds of patients in the car park of their holistic medicine clinic, preventing the need for hospitalisation and death. They often witnessed rapid improvements.

Dr William Bay

Dr William Bay is a GP from Queensland, Australia who during the pandemic spoke up about the dangers of the injectable genetic products that are classified as “vaccines”, as a consequence on August 17, 2022, Australia’s medical regulator, AHPRA, suspended his medical licence. Dr Bay has fought this action through Australia’s courts. His journey was long and suspenseful, but on Friday, December 13, 2024, the Supreme Court of Queensland overturned AHPRA’s suspension of Dr Bay’s medical licence and returned freedom of speech to Doctors of Australia.

Queensland’s Supreme Court found that AHPRA’s suspension decision was marred by “bias and procedural unfairness“. “The court pointed out several flaws, including a lack of evidence supporting any claims of misconduct and a failure to provide Dr. Bay a fair chance to defend himself. This legal validation suggests that AHPRA and the Board might have acted more out of political motivation than genuine public safety concerns.”

“In a landmark decision, the court has ruled in favour of Dr. William Bay, marking a significant win for those questioning mainstream COVID Vaccine narratives. This comes after a lengthy legal battle against the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) and the Medical Board of Australia, who unjustly suspended Dr. Bay’s registration as a general practitioner because he spoke out against the COVID vaccines.”

Christine Anderson MEP

Christine Anderson is a German Member of the European Parliament (MEP) who has been fearless in speaking out about the tyrannical, inhumane and human rights violations of Germans, and citizens of the EU and the world, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson is a member of the nationalist AfD party of Germany, and serves on EUs Special Committee on Artificial Intelligence in the Digital Age.

I created a page at ToE to capture and catalogue a few of Christine’s interviews which I had bookmarked, it is by no means a full compilation, but will give you an idea of the warrior she is, fighting to hold on to freedom.

Dr Peter Doshi

Dr Peter Doshi, PhD, is an associate professor in the Department of Practice, Sciences, and Health Outcomes Research at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. He is also an associate editor at the British Medical Journal (BMJ).

Following the COVID-19 vaccine roll out he began to publish his concerns about “The Science” surrounding these new technology injectable products. “Doshi pointed out numerous red flags that were never discussed or addressed by the medical community.”

Dr Peter Doshi captured my attention many years ago. This page is way over due to capture his articles and testimony. If you have any interview you have listened to, please drop a link to the source interview in the comments, and I’ll try to add it to the page.

Dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO)

who writes

on Substack, has recently been writing articles specifically on the little know substance

, also known as

.

The Forgotten Side of Medicine

DMSO is an extensively researched compound with hundreds of published scientific articles that reveal it’s profound potential to help alleviate human suffering. A naturally derived compound that has been pushed to the side, unfairly censored by the FDA and basically forgotten about – until now.

(This page is NOT medical advice)

Chlorine Dioxide and Chlorine Dioxide Solution (CDS)

Chlorine Dioxide (ClO2) is “a broad and powerful anti-microbial and disinfectant that is, contrary to the propaganda surrounding it, safe for human ingestion at therapeutic doses.” ClO2 is a gas which is extremely soluble in water, and does not create chemical bonds, which means the gas can be dissolved entirely in water, which has massive application for water purification from pathogens and many toxins. Contrary to nearly all other disinfectants which produce harmful by-products.

During the early days of the pandemic chlorine dioxide was misrepresented as bleach, following a comment by President Trump, where it has been assumed he was referring to Chlorine dioxide, but that is not clear.

Dr Andreas Kalker does work with Chlorine Dioxide gas, dissolved into water, which becomes, as he calles it, Chlorine Dioxide Solution or CDS. There is a lot to explore, learn and investigate. I’ve simply created a page to capture a time line of this substance, which in itself reveals some interesting twists and turn and of course censorship.

(This page is NOT medical advice)

Happy Australia Day fellow Australians.

Until next time…share and enjoy!