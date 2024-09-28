I have been busy adding my bookmarked links to “expert” timelines. These are the latest batch I have added to Totality of Evidence.

(Ed: Links updated)

Dr Bret Weinstein

Curiously I have had Bret on my “to do list” for a very long time, ever since I listented to his interview with his brother Eric Weinstein on the Mouse story. Then Del Bigtree happened to interview him on The Highwire recently, where the missing pieces fell into place for me. I busily finished adding links to his page and launched it.

Dr Christiane Northrup

Dr Christiane Northrup is a board-certified obstetrician and gynaecologist (OB/GYN) specialising in women’s health and wellness who started speaking up about the CV19 injections in early 2021. Her page is but a snap-shot of her work.

Dr Geroge Fareed

Dr Geroge Fareed is a family physician in California with over 50 years experience. During the pandemic he treated COVID-19 positive patients, both in outpatient and inpatient settings, alongside Dr Brian Tyson, they both prevented their patients from requiring hospitalisation and achieved 99.998% survivability with their treatments - yet they were ignored and ridiculed!

Dr Mark Hobart

Dr Mark Hobart is a GP doctor working in North Sunshine, Melbourne, Victoria since 1985. During the pandemic he provided medical exemptions to thousands of his patients allowing them to opt-out of receiving the brand-new genetic technology COVID-19 vaccines. This action caused Australia’s medical authorities to find fault with informed consent and without due process suspended his medical license, raided his clinic without a warrant and drag him through courts. His patients fully support him.

Professor Chris Exley

Dr Christopher Exley PhD was the Professor in Bioinorganic Chemistry at Keele University, UK until he was forced to resign in July 2021 when his university cut off his funding - likely pressured by Big Pharma, as his work was exposing the link of aluminum to Alzheimer Disease, autism and more. He has devoted his 40 year of his academic life to the study of aluminium which earned him the title of Mr Aluminium/Aluminum.

Support Jack’s Work

I use substack to help fund and update the work done at Totality of Evidence (The website). If you find the work there useful for yourself or to help awaken your family and friends, please consider becoming a paid subscriber here so I can continue to fund those efforts add to the historical record.

From time to time I’ll add a stack here, but please understand that most of my time is spent updating the timelines at ToE and know that your financial support here, supports my work there!

Otherwise share the website on social media and subscribe to my substack so you get my next stack in your inbox.