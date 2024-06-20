I was recently learnt that Australia has launched a Centre for Disease Control. Like we need another bureaucratic swamp creature to help manage our “health”! This one appears to be set up to coordinate our role in the OneHealth global “health” arena. I guess our existing structures weren’t adequate to respond to a climate-change-population-density induced disease threats which they know is heading our way. I’m sure they will build in a censorship arm to help with “mental health” - if they haven’t done so already.

I spent some time trying to find out how this all body allegedly came about and threw together a summary of my findings in a data point on the ToE pandemic timeline. I have cut and pasted below the information I collected so far (with links embedded for you to do your own research), I don’t have the time to flesh it out more.

It appears an Australian CDC was a Labor government election promise. A promise they actually kept!

Australian Centre for Disease Control (CDC) is launched!

On January 1, 2024 the (interim) Australian Centre for Disease Control (CDC) officially launched, within the Department of Health and Aged Care, with the objective “to improve Australia’s response and preparedness for public health emergencies” by “protecting the health of all Australians”. The CDC would aim to prevent health threats posed by non-communicable chronic disease, as well as infectious diseases.

In an October 5, 2020 media release it was proposed that an “Albanese Labor Government will strengthen Australia’s response to future pandemics by establishing an Australian Centre for Disease Control (CDC)” according to the statement Australia was the only Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) country without a CDC equivalent. The CDC became a 2022 election commitment for Labor. [1]

On November 10, 2022 selected stakeholders were invited to engage and provide comment either generally or in response to 28 guiding consultation questions in the Department publicly released a CDC Discussion Paper . [2, 3]

The justification for Aus CDC is the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese endepahalitis virus outbreak [really?], the emergence of moneypox and the 2019-2020 Australian bushfires! In 2024, the interim Australian CDC started to build their “One Health and health security capabilities”. [4]

The interim Australian CDC has taken over the responsibilities of the Chief Medical Officer Group functions of:

disease outbreak health alerts

emergency health management, including management of the National Medical Stockpile

communicable diseases

national and international disease surveillance

environmental health – climate change etc

The AUS CDC will be Australia’s WHO International Health Regulations (IHR) “authority“, in preparation for “the next pandemic”.

Meet the Canberra Swamp

From March 2022, but will be forever relevant.

Help Support Jack’s work at TotalityofEvidence.com through a paid subscription here on Substack

I’m not a writer (sorry) but a collector and collator of data points…logging information before, during and after the 2020 pandemic to preserve a historical record but to also help reveal the bigger picture. During 2020-2021 as I was eagerly listening to videos, the people would often say “do your own research”, but they wouldn’t provide any information of where they allegedly got their information, a place to start. This really frustrated me, as I spent sometimes hours looking for the information to substantiate their claims, I knew it didn’t have to be this hard.

As I did my own research I took copious notes and by late 2021 I began logging my findings on a website. So many of the web pages I had bookmarked were deleted so I spend a lot of time searching through internet archives seeing if the page or video was saved, thankfully more often than not there is a copy preserved.

Some of the information makes for a timeline data point, a point in time that marks when an “agenda” began. I often got the inspiration for these historical dates from listening to interviews, such as those of Patrick Wood , G. Edward Griffin, or James Corbett who themselves had done extensive research into global agendas.

The focus of the website is on the COVID-19 pandemic, but I’ve come to learn that that is so intimately connected with censorship, monetary system, global and local politics, education and much more.

The totality of evidence that I have gathered reveals (at least to me) an obvious, and predictable picture, of history repeating itself - because we don’t know our history.