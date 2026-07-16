Totality of Evidence News

Totality of Evidence News

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Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH's avatar
Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH
Jul 19

I wrote this article on this same subject...and there is strong evidence that the AMA's and the Surgeon General's support for using 30+ aspirin tablets a day was instrumental in leading to the unique symptom of bleeding in the lungs which was characteristic of the flu symptoms during the 1918 epidemic!

https://danaullman.substack.com/p/the-annual-fear-mongering-on-the

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1 reply by Just call me Jack
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Allen
Jul 17

There was no such thing as "The Spanish Flu."

Here's the most comprehensive article to date on that myth:

https://healthfreedomdefense.org/exploding-the-spanish-flu-myth/

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