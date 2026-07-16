Today’s article from the Archives comes from September 1918 edition of The Hahnemannian Monthly journal, a short Editorial titled The Epidemic of Influenza. Providing a glimpse into the alleged start of the 1918 pandemic.

Read below or click on SOURCE

[Highlights and links added in below are mine]

THE EPIDEMIC OF INFLUENZA. The influenza epidemic will cause the Fall of 1918 to be long remembered in medical literature. It is probable that never within the memory of physicians now living has such a wide-spread and fatal epidemic of disease occurred. Not only have a large proportion of the inhabitants of our large cities been affected, but every village and hamlet has contributed its full share of the sick and of the dead. We can appreciate the fatal character of this malady when we are informed by official figures that as many persons died in Philadelphia from pneumonia and influenza in two weeks as were killed in action in the American army in France in a whole year. The nature of the micro-organism causing the present epidemic, and particularly the type of organism or organisms that are responsible for the fatal cases of pneumonia, has not yet been clearly decided. The influenza bacillus has been found in quite a large proportion of cases, but bacteriologists are by no means agreed that this organism is responsible for the fatal cases. Most of the cases complicated by pneumonia have in their sputum pneumococci and a strain of hemolytic streptococci. There seem to be many reasons for believing that the extreme prostration and the profound toxemia present in the majority of cases that ultimately prove fatal are due to the action of the hemolytic streptococci.

If you remember from my previous stacks that the Influenza was thought to be caused by Pfeiffer’s bacillus, or influenza bacillus ( today known as Haemophilus influenzae), a bacteria, not a virus. Early on in the pandemic of 1918 this bacterium clearly could not be isolated from all cases.

Efforts have been made by some to place the responsibility of the present epidemic upon the shoulders of German spies, but such ideas are mere presumptions based upon no authentic evidence ; as a matter of fact, the disease is quite as prevalent in Germany as it is in the United States, and the disease has in the main spread along the same lines as the great epidemic of 1890. It is a great satisfaction to homoeopathists to know that the homoeopathic method of prescribing has proven eminently more successful than the empirical method of treatment in vogue among the members of the dominant school of medicine. Acetanilid, aspirin and other similar products, while temporarily relieving the pain, tend to impair to a serious degree the immunizing powers of the body, and result not only in the prolongation of the malady, but in the development of many complications. Serums and vaccines of various kinds have been advocated, but their use, according to the reports of official commissions appointed for the purpose of investigating their therapeutic value, has been followed by no beneficial results whatever. Our observation has been that the vast majority of cases of influenza that have been placed under proper hygienic care and have received the indicated homoeopathic remedy have made a satisfactory recovery within a comparatively few days. A layman, with whom the writer was talking a few days ago, stated that the difference in the mortality rate in his own village between the patients who received homoeopathic and those who received “old school” treatment was so obvious that it was commented upon by the entire community. The death rate from pneumonia was exceedingly high under all forms of treatment and we have no data at our disposal that would permit us making any definite statement as to the relative mortality from pneumonia under homoeopathic and “old school” treatment. The Editor would be glad to receive and to publish contributions from physicians throwing light upon this phase of the subject. G. H. W.

Treat the sick early and correctly and the vast majority of people will recover, don’t let the sickness develop to the complications brought on by pneumonia.

In this same way in 2020 the frontline doctors, though more allopathic, treated early, and very few of their patients required hospitalisation.

I hope you enjoyed today’s look back in time.