The Sovereignty Summit - World leaders and influencers standing up against the WHO power grab - May 23, 2024
List of speakers and video timestamps
On May 23, 2024 The Sovereignty Coalition held a Summit with a line up of speakers from around the world who are standing up against the World Health Organisation’s Pandemic Treaty power grab.
This page lists the speakers and as I have just time-stamped all of them, I thought I’d share this to make it easier for you to listen and share.
The Sovereignty Summit reveals there is international opposition to the impending, stealthy effort to supplant national sovereignty with tyrannical “global governance.” The Summit was hosted by Frank Gaffney – You can WATCH in full or click on the links after each speakers.
Summit Speakers may not necessarily in the order presented at the Summit, some notes have been made under a few speakers, I didn’t have time for more.
Claudio Borghi MP Italy – WATCH
Michele Bachmann – WATCH
Mona Keijzer MP Netherlands – WATCH
Pedro dos Santos-Frazao MP Portugal – WATCH
Fernando Zani Former MP Argentina – WATCH
Mat Staver Chairman US Liberty Counsel, Constitutional Lawyer – WATCH
Rep. Chris Smith – WATCH
Joshua Hodges for Speaker Mike Johnson – WATCH
Rep. Ralph Norman – WATCH
Rep. Bob Good – WATCH
Sen. Ron Johnson, US – WATCH
Sen. Malcolm Roberts Australia – WATCH
Colin Carrie MP Canada – WATCH
Senator Lucio Malan Italy – WATCH
Reggie Littlejohn – co-founder Sovereignty Coalition – WATCH
Article 55 in the IHR requires all amendments to be disclosed and distributed to nations states a minimum of 4 months in advance, a criteria that wasn’t met, therefore voting on the current amendments is unlawful – thus nations should dispute this – EXCERPT, about the letter EXCERPT, draft Dispute letter – PDF
Janos Argyelan, Deputy General Secretary, speaker for VP Dora Duro Hungry – WATCH
Ivan Vilibor Sincic MEP – WATCH
Aneel Hegde former MP India – WATCH
Dan Fernandez MP Philipines – WATCH
John Stemberger, President, Liberty Counsel Action US – WATCH
This proposal is largely inaccessible for the average citizen. They don’t even know what the World Health Organisation is, much less the scope of its power, influence, who controls it, who owns it. Even politically aware people do not realise this Treaty is happening. Add to this, the media is largely ignoring the issue. “The scope of the power here is just enormous”
Maxime Bernier, Former MP Canada – WATCH
Ariel Kellner – Israel – WATCH
Wybren Van Haga, Former Dutch MP – WATCH
Varro Vooglaid MP Estonia – WATCH
Vooglaid is also a lawyer who brought vaccine mandate lawsuits in his country and witnessed “the repetition of one and the same pattern…the courts have stated all the time that the limitations on constitutional rights, for vaccine mandates, were justified because the government based them on the recommendations of the WHO and other international bodies, which the court will not question….in the end we’ll be incapable of defending any of our rights in courts as the recommendations of the WHO stand outside the sphere of criticism.”
HRH Drani Stephen Izkare – Tribal in Uganda – WATCH
Sorin Muncaciu Ramanian Parliament – WATCH
Joe Gebbia, founder and President of State Shield – WATCH, WEB
Bonus video by The Sovereignty Coalition, the WHO Director-General’s shady communist past.
