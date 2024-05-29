On May 23, 2024 The Sovereignty Coalition held a Summit with a line up of speakers from around the world who are standing up against the World Health Organisation’s Pandemic Treaty power grab.

This page lists the speakers and as I have just time-stamped all of them, I thought I’d share this to make it easier for you to listen and share.

You will also find the list in the same format at Totality of Evidence Pandemic Treaty page at May 23, 2024.

SOVEREIGNTY COALITION’S “SOVEREIGNTY SUMMIT” TO SHOWCASE OPPOSITION TO W.H.O.’S ILLEGAL POWER-GRAB

The Sovereignty Summit reveals there is international opposition to the impending, stealthy effort to supplant national sovereignty with tyrannical “global governance.” The Summit was hosted by Frank Gaffney – You can WATCH in full or click on the links after each speakers.

Summit Speakers may not necessarily in the order presented at the Summit, some notes have been made under a few speakers, I didn’t have time for more.

Claudio Borghi MP Italy – WATCH

Michele Bachmann – WATCH

Mona Keijzer MP Netherlands – WATCH

Pedro dos Santos-Frazao MP Portugal – WATCH

Fernando Zani Former MP Argentina – WATCH

Mat Staver Chairman US Liberty Counsel, Constitutional Lawyer – WATCH

Rep. Chris Smith – WATCH

Joshua Hodges for Speaker Mike Johnson – WATCH

Rep. Ralph Norman – WATCH

Rep. Bob Good – WATCH

Sen. Ron Johnson, US – WATCH

Sen. Malcolm Roberts Australia – WATCH

Colin Carrie MP Canada – WATCH

Senator Lucio Malan Italy – WATCH

Reggie Littlejohn – co-founder Sovereignty Coalition – WATCH Article 55 in the IHR requires all amendments to be disclosed and distributed to nations states a minimum of 4 months in advance, a criteria that wasn’t met, therefore voting on the current amendments is unlawful – thus nations should dispute this – EXCERPT, about the letter EXCERPT, draft Dispute letter – PDF

Janos Argyelan, Deputy General Secretary, speaker for VP Dora Duro Hungry – WATCH

Ivan Vilibor Sincic MEP – WATCH

Aneel Hegde former MP India – WATCH

Dan Fernandez MP Philipines – WATCH

John Stemberger, President, Liberty Counsel Action US – WATCH This proposal is largely inaccessible for the average citizen. They don’t even know what the World Health Organisation is, much less the scope of its power, influence, who controls it, who owns it. Even politically aware people do not realise this Treaty is happening. Add to this, the media is largely ignoring the issue. “The scope of the power here is just enormous”

Maxime Bernier, Former MP Canada – WATCH

Ariel Kellner – Israel – WATCH

Wybren Van Haga, Former Dutch MP – WATCH

Varro Vooglaid MP Estonia – WATCH Vooglaid is also a lawyer who brought vaccine mandate lawsuits in his country and witnessed “the repetition of one and the same pattern…the courts have stated all the time that the limitations on constitutional rights, for vaccine mandates, were justified because the government based them on the recommendations of the WHO and other international bodies, which the court will not question….in the end we’ll be incapable of defending any of our rights in courts as the recommendations of the WHO stand outside the sphere of criticism.”

HRH Drani Stephen Izkare – Tribal in Uganda – WATCH

Sorin Muncaciu Ramanian Parliament – WATCH

Joe Gebbia, founder and President of State Shield – WATCH, WEB

I hope you find this useful.

Bonus video by The Sovereignty Coalition, the WHO Director-General’s shady communist past.