Labor promised an Australian CDC! Seems they kept their promise.
Apparently we needed another swamp creature to protect us from all things that threaten our "health". A step closer to globalism.
  
Just call me Jack
9

May 2024

The Sovereignty Summit - World leaders and influencers standing up against the WHO power grab - May 23, 2024
List of speakers and video timestamps
  
Just call me Jack
2
1920: There is "no interllectual demands upon the Medical Man who carries out the operation" of preventive inoculation - it's on par with…
A "process which gives as good results in the hands of the unintelligent and unskilful" Is this why 100 years on doctors are not taught about vaccines…
  
Just call me Jack
2
1909: "Immune"
What is really understood, then and now, by such a simple word?
  
Just call me Jack
9

April 2024

More evidence 1918 pandemic deaths were likely more "iatrogenic" than "influenza"
For several year now I’ve been trying to understand what happened during the 1918 pandemic, the pandemic we’re supposed to be so fearful will repeat. My…
  
Just call me Jack
12
An Update on Reiner Fuellmich's Trial
With a bombshell leaked dossier revealed during Day 9 of the trial
  
Just call me Jack
10

March 2024

February 2024

Lincoln and His Team of Homeopaths
Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865) maintained a special interest in and appreciation for homeopathic medicine. It is not surprising that many of Lincoln's…
Published on Dana Ullman’s Homeopathy, Nanomedicine, & Maxi-Science   
Testimonies of Loved one's Killed by COVID-19 Hospital Protocols?
Children's Health Defense Bus Stories for Jan - Feb 2024
  
Just call me Jack
13
A Handy Guide to Civil Disobedience
A history lesson in our duty to say "NO" to acts that go against morals or the law of nature by Jewel Burbidge
  
Just call me Jack
15

January 2024

UN Push"Edible Insects" for Food Security. It Slowly Morphed into Food for Everyone in the West...Because of Climate Change!
ToE timeline to help unravel how the "You Will Eat Bugs" narrative evolved
  
Just call me Jack
9
