Labor promised an Australian CDC! Seems they kept their promise.
Apparently we needed another swamp creature to protect us from all things that threaten our "health". A step closer to globalism.
Just call me Jack
13
Labor promised an Australian CDC! Seems they kept their promise.
May 2024
The Sovereignty Summit - World leaders and influencers standing up against the WHO power grab - May 23, 2024
List of speakers and video timestamps
May 29
Just call me Jack
11
The Sovereignty Summit - World leaders and influencers standing up against the WHO power grab - May 23, 2024
1920: There is "no interllectual demands upon the Medical Man who carries out the operation" of preventive inoculation - it's on par with…
A "process which gives as good results in the hands of the unintelligent and unskilful" Is this why 100 years on doctors are not taught about vaccines…
May 24
Just call me Jack
12
1920: There is "no interllectual demands upon the Medical Man who carries out the operation" of preventive inoculation - it's on par with switching on a light!
1909: "Immune"
What is really understood, then and now, by such a simple word?
May 10
Just call me Jack
12
1909: "Immune"
April 2024
More evidence 1918 pandemic deaths were likely more "iatrogenic" than "influenza"
For several year now I’ve been trying to understand what happened during the 1918 pandemic, the pandemic we’re supposed to be so fearful will repeat. My…
Apr 18
Just call me Jack
28
More evidence 1918 pandemic deaths were likely more "iatrogenic" than "influenza"
An Update on Reiner Fuellmich's Trial
With a bombshell leaked dossier revealed during Day 9 of the trial
Apr 5
Just call me Jack
30
An Update on Reiner Fuellmich's Trial
March 2024
Doug Brodie's Letters, All in One Place
Doug's excellent writings and rants to politicians and officials can now be found in one place at ToE (apparently he donesn't have a website).
Mar 8
Just call me Jack
7
Doug Brodie's Letters, All in One Place
TEN COMMANDMENTS OF IMMUNIZATION
IAC Needle Tips magazine 1997 - the organisation that educates physicians and sponsored Big Pharma and the CDC. Plus an update.
Mar 5
Just call me Jack
15
TEN COMMANDMENTS OF IMMUNIZATION
February 2024
Lincoln and His Team of Homeopaths
Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865) maintained a special interest in and appreciation for homeopathic medicine. It is not surprising that many of Lincoln's…
Published on Dana Ullman’s Homeopathy, Nanomedicine, & Maxi-Science
Feb 14
Testimonies of Loved one's Killed by COVID-19 Hospital Protocols?
Children's Health Defense Bus Stories for Jan - Feb 2024
Feb 13
Just call me Jack
38
Testimonies of Loved one's Killed by COVID-19 Hospital Protocols?
A Handy Guide to Civil Disobedience
A history lesson in our duty to say "NO" to acts that go against morals or the law of nature by Jewel Burbidge
Feb 10
Just call me Jack
16
A Handy Guide to Civil Disobedience
January 2024
UN Push"Edible Insects" for Food Security. It Slowly Morphed into Food for Everyone in the West...Because of Climate Change!
ToE timeline to help unravel how the "You Will Eat Bugs" narrative evolved
Jan 26
Just call me Jack
17
UN Push"Edible Insects" for Food Security. It Slowly Morphed into Food for Everyone in the West...Because of Climate Change!
